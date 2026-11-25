The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Centre over a report on malnutrition and anaemia in the country, asking where the accountability is after 12 years of the Modi government.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked how can India realise its demographic dividend when millions of its women and children continue to suffer from malnutrition.

"The Modi Govt's own ICMR-SAMPADA report reveals that 55.9% of women of reproductive age are anaemic. Nearly two-thirds of adolescent girls and boys are deficient in Vitamin B12. 42% of children aged 1-4 years are anaemic. In Gujarat, 66% of women of reproductive age and 57% of young children are anaemic," Kharge said on X.

The Modi government's emphasis on "mild" anaemia cannot obscure the fact that nearly 30% of women of reproductive age suffer from moderate or severe anaemia, the Congress chief said.

The latest NFHS-6 also reveals that nearly one-third of children are underweight and one in five suffers from acute malnutrition, Kharge said.

"Consider the Government's own financial records. Over Rs 1.13 lakh Cr released under Saksham Anganwadi, POSHAN 2.0 and predecessor schemes in six financial years. Over Rs 2,500 crore gap between funds released and utilised under POSHAN 2.0 in just four years. Nearly 44% of funds released under the original POSHAN Abhiyaan remained unutilised," he pointed out.

Kharge further said the share of Women and Child Development in the Union Budget has nearly halved -- from 0.96% in 2015-16 to 0.50% in 2025-26.

After 12 years of the Modi government, multiple nutrition schemes, fortified rice and iron supplementation programmes, where is the accountability?" Kharge said.

The Congress on Tuesday cited an official report that showed Gujarat faring poorly in terms of anaemia prevalence in 2023-25, and asked whether Union Health Minister J P Nadda would survive the release of this "damning report".