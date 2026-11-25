The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Centre over a report on malnutrition and anaemia in the country, asking where the accountability is after 12 years of the Modi government.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked how can India realise its demographic dividend when millions of its women and children continue to suffer from malnutrition.
"The Modi Govt's own ICMR-SAMPADA report reveals that 55.9% of women of reproductive age are anaemic. Nearly two-thirds of adolescent girls and boys are deficient in Vitamin B12. 42% of children aged 1-4 years are anaemic. In Gujarat, 66% of women of reproductive age and 57% of young children are anaemic," Kharge said on X.
The Modi government's emphasis on "mild" anaemia cannot obscure the fact that nearly 30% of women of reproductive age suffer from moderate or severe anaemia, the Congress chief said.
The latest NFHS-6 also reveals that nearly one-third of children are underweight and one in five suffers from acute malnutrition, Kharge said.
"Consider the Government's own financial records. Over Rs 1.13 lakh Cr released under Saksham Anganwadi, POSHAN 2.0 and predecessor schemes in six financial years. Over Rs 2,500 crore gap between funds released and utilised under POSHAN 2.0 in just four years. Nearly 44% of funds released under the original POSHAN Abhiyaan remained unutilised," he pointed out.
Kharge further said the share of Women and Child Development in the Union Budget has nearly halved -- from 0.96% in 2015-16 to 0.50% in 2025-26.
After 12 years of the Modi government, multiple nutrition schemes, fortified rice and iron supplementation programmes, where is the accountability?" Kharge said.
The Congress on Tuesday cited an official report that showed Gujarat faring poorly in terms of anaemia prevalence in 2023-25, and asked whether Union Health Minister J P Nadda would survive the release of this "damning report".
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, had pointed out that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has just put out a report titled "Anaemia and Micronutrient Deficiencies Across the Life Course in India".
In Gujarat, 61.4 per cent of adolescent girls (10-19 years), 63.8 per cent of adult women (20-59 years) and 66.2 per cent of women in reproductive age (15-49 years) were found to be suffering from anaemia during 2023-25, Ramesh said on X.
"Only Chhattisgarh fared worse. The corresponding figures for the best performing state Kerala were 21.4 per cent, 28 per cent and 29.1 per cent, no doubt high but nowhere near the levels prevailing in Gujarat, which for some years has been propagated as a model state by the prime minister and his cheerleaders," Ramesh said.
In fact, for children in the age group of 12-59 months, Gujarat had the highest anaemia prevalence (56.5 per cent) while Kerala had the lowest (14.5 per cent), he said.
"Will the genial Union Health Minister survive the release of this damning report?" Ramesh asked.
Prevalence of anaemia in India is lower than reported in previous national surveys, with severe anaemia accounting for less than 2 per cent of cases across most age groups, according to findings of the Indian Council of Medical Research's SAMPADA survey released on Monday.
SAMPADA -- or the Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry -- conducted during 2023-25, covered more than 2 lakh individuals from over 81,000 households across 183 districts in 35 states and Union Territories.
More than 1.7 lakh blood samples were analysed for haemoglobin estimation across different age, sex and physiological groups.
The findings also showed that most cases of anaemia were mild, indicating an opportunity for early intervention, the Department of Health Research said.
(With inputs from PTI)