The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday criticised the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against its member Saurav Das, questioning whether fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi had faced similar action.

The youth-led organisation also questioned the grounds for stopping Das, its national co-convenor, from travelling to the UK after the Centre informed the Delhi High Court that the Mumbai Police had issued an LOC against him on Monday.

Das was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom for an event at Oxford University, where he was slated to speak on the "cockroach movement."

In a statement, the CJP, a youth-led outfit, said Das was not informed about an LOC when he was stopped at the airport.

The disclosure before the court contradicted the explanation given to Das at the airport, where immigration officials cited alleged discrepancies in his passport, it said.

"At the time, the only reason given was alleged discrepancies in his passport. No copy of the LOC has been provided to Das or his lawyers. The CJP strongly condemns the central government's curtailment of Saurav's fundamental right to travel to the UK despite holding a valid visa," it said.

The outfit alleged a violation of due process and said neither Das nor his lawyers were provided with a copy of the LOC.

Das said immigration officials had informed him about a show-cause notice about his passport but denied that he was subject to an LOC or a no-fly list.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs also did not mention any LOC, adding that the show-cause notice merely advised him not to use the passport.

"The LOC is clearly an afterthought," Das said, alleging that the authorities cited it before the court because they had no strong grounds to restrict his travel.