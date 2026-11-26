Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that the government was “jealous” of co-convenor Saurav Das, 27, for receiving invitations to speak at Oxford University and the London School of Economics (LSE), after he was stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur ahead of the party's ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution’ rally, Dipke said he, Das and fellow co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka had received invitations to visit the UK. However, they decided that Das would represent the group at the international events, while Dipke and Ranka would travel across Maharashtra to meet drought-affected farmers.

“We had decided that Ashutosh and I would travel across Maharashtra because there is a drought in the state, and we wanted to visit the affected areas. We had decided that Saurav Das would go to the London School of Economics and Oxford. But when he went to the airport, he was stopped,” Dipke said.

Das approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday after being prevented from boarding his flight to the UK, where he was scheduled to speak at an event at Oxford University on the ‘cockroach movement’.

The Ministry of External Affairs later said that Das had been issued a show-cause notice seeking an explanation for discrepancies in his place of birth mentioned in his passport, following inputs from relevant authorities.