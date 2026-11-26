Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that the government was “jealous” of co-convenor Saurav Das, 27, for receiving invitations to speak at Oxford University and the London School of Economics (LSE), after he was stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom.
Speaking to reporters after visiting Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur ahead of the party's ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution’ rally, Dipke said he, Das and fellow co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka had received invitations to visit the UK. However, they decided that Das would represent the group at the international events, while Dipke and Ranka would travel across Maharashtra to meet drought-affected farmers.
“We had decided that Ashutosh and I would travel across Maharashtra because there is a drought in the state, and we wanted to visit the affected areas. We had decided that Saurav Das would go to the London School of Economics and Oxford. But when he went to the airport, he was stopped,” Dipke said.
Das approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday after being prevented from boarding his flight to the UK, where he was scheduled to speak at an event at Oxford University on the ‘cockroach movement’.
The Ministry of External Affairs later said that Das had been issued a show-cause notice seeking an explanation for discrepancies in his place of birth mentioned in his passport, following inputs from relevant authorities.
Reacting to the development, Dipke suggested that Das's international recognition had made those in power insecure.
“I think there is some insecurity somewhere. I think there is someone in our country who feels that only he should go on a world tour. Perhaps they felt a little jealous that a 27-year-old was being invited to Oxford University,” he said.
Alleging that the government was attempting to suppress voices critical of it, Dipke said the CJP's Jantar Mantar movement had gained prominence by following the ideals of B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.
“There are some big narcissists in our country who think that not just the country, but the entire world should revolve around them, and that only they should go on world tours,” he said.
Dipke further alleged that the government was using various means to “crush the voices against it” but asserted that the Constitution would protect those opposing its actions.
“Power may be yours, but the Constitution is ours. The Constitution belongs to 140 crore people. Whenever a tyrant in power tries to snatch away people's rights, it is this very Constitution of Dr Babasaheb that will protect them,” he said.
Claiming that CJP leaders had faced pressure from authorities, Dipke said Ranka had spent eight days in Tihar Jail for allegedly waving the Tricolour, while he himself had been detained for a day.
Emphasising the need to defend constitutional rights and freedoms, he said, “If the Constitution does not remain, India will not remain.”
Dipke also announced that CJP leaders would visit drought-affected farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada from November 27.
(With inputs from PTI)