The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by the Mumbai police against Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Saurav Das.

The submission was made before Justice Amit Mahajan, who issued notice to the Centre on Das's petition challenging the authorities' decision to prevent him from travelling to the United Kingdom. The court posted the matter for further hearing on December 9.

The Centre's counsel told the court that the LOC was issued on November 23 and that a show-cause notice had also been served on Das, who was yet to respond.

However, Das's counsel submitted that he had not been informed about the LOC, the reasons behind its issuance or its purpose.

Das had approached the High Court after being stopped at the immigration counter at Delhi airport on the night of November 23, just before he was scheduled to board a flight to London.

He was travelling to the UK to attend an event at Oxford University, where he was slated to speak on the "cockroach movement".

(With inputs from PTI)