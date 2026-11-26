The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das at the request of the Maharashtra Police, citing alleged discrepancies in his passport.

The submission was made before Justice Amit Mahajan, who was hearing Das's plea challenging the authorities' decision to stop him from travelling to the United Kingdom. The court issued notice to the Centre and listed the matter for further hearing on December 9.

Appearing for Das, senior advocate Akhil Sibal said his client had not been informed about the LOC, the reasons for its issuance or its purpose. He sought a copy of the circular, but the Centre's counsel said it could not be furnished.

The Centre told the court that the LOC was issued on the intervening night of November 22 and 23 following a request from the Maharashtra Police. Das would have to challenge the circular before the appropriate forum, the Centre's counsel said.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre along with standing counsel Ashish Dixit, also informed the court that a show-cause notice had been issued to Das on November 23 and that he was yet to respond.

The notice advised Das against travelling while an inquiry into alleged discrepancies in his passport was underway. Sharma said an inquiry was initiated in Puducherry on August 20 to verify Das's place of birth, address and parentage, including the fact that he had left the father's name column blank in his passport.

"There is no order today which either invalidates the passport or suspends the passport. It is only a show-cause notice he has to reply," the ASG told the court.

He said Das was initially asked to respond by November 24 but had approached the High Court instead. He has now been given time until November 30 to submit his reply.