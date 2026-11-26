The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das at the request of the Maharashtra Police, citing alleged discrepancies in his passport.
The submission was made before Justice Amit Mahajan, who was hearing Das's plea challenging the authorities' decision to stop him from travelling to the United Kingdom. The court issued notice to the Centre and listed the matter for further hearing on December 9.
Appearing for Das, senior advocate Akhil Sibal said his client had not been informed about the LOC, the reasons for its issuance or its purpose. He sought a copy of the circular, but the Centre's counsel said it could not be furnished.
The Centre told the court that the LOC was issued on the intervening night of November 22 and 23 following a request from the Maharashtra Police. Das would have to challenge the circular before the appropriate forum, the Centre's counsel said.
Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre along with standing counsel Ashish Dixit, also informed the court that a show-cause notice had been issued to Das on November 23 and that he was yet to respond.
The notice advised Das against travelling while an inquiry into alleged discrepancies in his passport was underway. Sharma said an inquiry was initiated in Puducherry on August 20 to verify Das's place of birth, address and parentage, including the fact that he had left the father's name column blank in his passport.
"There is no order today which either invalidates the passport or suspends the passport. It is only a show-cause notice he has to reply," the ASG told the court.
He said Das was initially asked to respond by November 24 but had approached the High Court instead. He has now been given time until November 30 to submit his reply.
The Centre further contended that the alleged discrepancies could have a bearing on Das's citizenship. Sharma also said the Bureau of Immigration was merely the executing agency and could not independently take a decision on the matter.
Describing the travel advisory as being in Das's interest, the ASG argued that he could face complications if the passport officer found his explanation unsatisfactory. He also informed the court that the Madras High Court had issued notice on October 30 on a separate plea seeking an inquiry into Das's antecedents.
Opposing the Centre's submissions, Sibal argued that the pendency of a show-cause notice could not be a ground to prevent Das from travelling, as the right to travel abroad was a fundamental right.
He pointed out that the notice cited inputs alleging that Das had furnished an incorrect place of birth and obtained his passport by suppressing material facts. It sought an explanation along with supporting documents, warning that failure to provide a satisfactory response could lead to the suspension or impounding of his passport.
Das had alleged that immigration officials stopped him at Delhi airport on the night of November 23, shortly before he was due to board a flight to London to attend an event at Oxford University, where he was scheduled to speak on the "cockroach movement".
(With inputs from PTI)