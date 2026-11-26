The Supreme Court on Thursday said that contempt petitions and other applications concerning the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon pillar on the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai will be listed for hearing on November 27.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi was informed by lawyers that multiple contempt petitions and applications had been filed over the issue and that an urgent hearing was sought. "Everything will be listed tomorrow," the bench said.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the Supreme Court over the failure to light the lamp at the disputed pillar and blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for not complying with the court's directions.

The apex court had refused to initiate contempt proceedings on its own but said it would consider a plea if one was filed. It had also asked the registry to verify the applications, including those seeking permission to light the lamp and initiating contempt proceedings, and explore the possibility of listing them on Thursday or Friday.

Despite the Supreme Court's November 20 order permitting the lighting of the lamp at Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time measure, the Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary location at the Uchipillayar mandapam on Monday.

Counsel for the petitioners accused the authorities of wilfully disobeying the court's directions and urged it to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against those responsible.

The controversy centres on the location and authority for lighting the Karthigai Deepam on the Thiruparankundram hill. For decades, the ceremonial lamp has been lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes of the hill.

Hindu groups have been demanding permission to light it at Deepathoon, a stone pillar located higher up the hill, around 50 metres from a dargah. The dargah management has opposed the demand, claiming ownership of the entire hilltop.

Following Monday's ceremony, the temple's Board of Trustees maintained that long-standing religious traditions must take precedence.

(With inputs from PTI)