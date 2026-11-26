Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said voters in Uttar Pradesh had dealt a blow to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said PM Modi, who had repeatedly invoked the '400 paar' slogan during his campaigns, was now "sitting quietly".

While addressing a 'Samvidhan Raksha Sammelan' at the Congress office in Lucknow, Kharge said inflation, unemployment, and the prices of LPG and food items were rising, while the BJP's coffers continued to fill.

"I thank the people of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say in all his speeches, wherever he went, 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' (this time, more than 400 seats). But did the BJP cross 400 seats? The people sent you (BJP) packing," Kharge said.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh brought you to your knees. It is because of Uttar Pradesh that Modi is sitting quietly today," the senior Congress leader said.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 36 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

He also claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reduced his public statements, adding, "I do not know whether the two (Modi and Shah) are getting along or not."