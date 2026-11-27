MUMBAI: Amid speculations of NCP SP supporting BJP over delimitation bill, former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar led NCP SP has issued a three line whip directing all its eight Lok Sabha MPs to remain present during the special session of Parliament from November 30 to December 4, 2026.
The whip, issued by Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe, states that very important business will be taken up in the Lok Sabha during the five-day period. All party MPs have been instructed to remain present without fail and support the party’s stand on the issues coming up for discussion and decision.
The NCP SP communication, marked as a three-line whip and described as ‘most important’, assumes significance amid the political debate over the proposed delimitation legislation and the government’s efforts to secure support for the constitutional amendment linked to women’s reservation.
The party’s directive comes at a crucial time when the BJP-led NDA government is seeking the necessary numbers in Parliament to push through the proposed legislation. The NCP (SP), with its eight Lok Sabha MPs, could be an important factor in the government’s parliamentary calculations.
However, the NCp SP whip does not explicitly mention the delimitation Bill or direct MPs to vote in favour of the government’s proposal. It asks members to follow and support the party’s stand, indicating that the final position of the party will be important during the special session.
The NCP (SP), which had opposed the government’s earlier attempt to introduce the delimitation-linked constitutional amendment in April 2026, has emerged as an important political player because of its eight MPs in the Lok Sabha.
The party’s position has attracted considerable attention following working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule’s recent remarks indicating that the party was willing to consider a proposal for a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states.
Sule has argued that the growing population of parliamentary constituencies has made it increasingly difficult for MPs to effectively represent their constituents. Citing the example of Baramati, she pointed out that the electorate had grown substantially since she first contested the constituency.