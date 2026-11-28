“As a scientist, I am concerned. India is surrounded on three sides by a warming ocean, which is triggering multiple cyclones. This year alone we have had three cyclones in the post-monsoon season. The Himalayan glaciers are melting, and we saw what happened in Tibet and Nepal. Extreme weather events are piling up, and these are fast-moving events that we are often unable to predict,” Koll told PTI.

“The US is no longer taking part in these negotiations (at COPs), but whether it is the US, Europe, Russia, China or India, we all need to collectively reduce emissions. That is the only way,” he added.

However, Koll also said that India has the potential to play a huge role in scaling up investment, monitoring changes, building early warning systems, and financing research and development across the region.

Describing the summit as a "mixed outcome," James Kirkham, Chief Climate Scientist at the International Cryosphere Climate Initiative (ICCI), said the result may not be what the world wanted, but perhaps what it needed -- a reality check that the process isn't delivering at the pace and scale required to combat the dangerous climate impacts escalating across the globe.

However, looking beyond the impasse, he expressed hope that the outcome would galvanise calls to reform the process so that better decisions could be made in the years ahead.

“I hope we can build back better and move towards COP32 with more ambition and urgency, as well as with greater amounts of finance unlocked -- especially for adaptation and loss and damage -- that is needed to enable transformative change and to build greater climate resilience,” Kirkham told PTI.