NEW DELHI: Constitutional amendment bills in India have a chequered history with many of them either facing defeat, lapsing or being withdrawn due to a variety of reasons, including lack of numbers.

Based on a book authored by former Lok Sabha secretary general and constitutional expert P D T Achary and some official online resources, here is an account of some of the draft laws that were defeated after the government could not stack up numbers.

1. Constitution (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 1955

The Bill sought to amend the provisions of Article 3 of the Constitution to empower the President to prescribe a time limit within which state legislatures must communicate their views on proposals concerning the formation of new states or changes in the areas, boundaries or names of the existing states.

The motion for reference of the Bill to a Select Committee lost in the Lok Sabha as it did not obtain the support of the requisite majority.

2. Constitution (Seventeenth Amendment) Bill, 1963

The Bill sought to strengthen the constitutional protection available to land reform legislation, particularly laws relating to the abolition of intermediary land tenures and redistribution of agricultural land.

It was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April 1964 after failing to secure the requisite special majority.

3. Constitution (Nineteenth Amendment) Bill, 1966

The Bill sought to clarify Parliament's powers under Article 3 of the Constitution concerning the formation of new states and Union territories and the reorganisation of existing territories. The Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on May 16, 1966, after it failed to secure the requisite majority.