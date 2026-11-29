Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday strongly urged the NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to reconsider his reported willingness to support the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, warning that the move could undermine Maharashtra’s political representation and have serious implications for the country’s federal structure.

Thackeray, addressing a press conference in Mumbai, said the interests of Maharashtra and the country should be given priority over political and party interests. In an apparent reference to reports of political negotiations and offers from the BJP-led NDA, he said he had received messages but had chosen not to compromise on his principles.

“…Had I not received messages? But I consider the interests of the state more important than the interests of my party. The country’s interests are more important than those of any political party,” he said.

Thackeray invoked the ideological legacy of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and former Maharashtra chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan. He urged Pawar to consider their principles before taking a final position on the delimitation issue.

“Pawar Saheb should think about this. You believe in the ideology of Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar and Yashwantrao Chavan. You should consider what is in the interests of Maharashtra and the country. There will be no point in shedding tears after democracy is strangled,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray pointed out the loss of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. He argued that merely increasing the number of seats would not necessarily ensure equitable political representation.

He explained, “If there is a 50 per cent increase, the number of MPs from Maharashtra would naturally rise to 72. Currently, there is a difference of 32 seats between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. With this increase, the number of seats in Uttar Pradesh would grow by 48—meaning an entire Maharashtra’s worth of additional seats would be added to Uttar Pradesh.”