Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday once again addressed DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as his “brother”, in a public show of bonhomie that comes barely six months after his party broke its long-standing alliance with the Dravidian party and extended support to actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X ahead of his visit to Chennai, Rahul said senior INDIA bloc leaders would meet Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the proposed Constitution amendment Bills on delimitation.

“Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together,” Rahul said.