Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday once again addressed DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as his “brother”, in a public show of bonhomie that comes barely six months after his party broke its long-standing alliance with the Dravidian party and extended support to actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to form the government in Tamil Nadu.
In a post on X ahead of his visit to Chennai, Rahul said senior INDIA bloc leaders would meet Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the proposed Constitution amendment Bills on delimitation.
“Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together,” Rahul said.
Warning that an expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would give the BJP-RSS an opportunity to redraw the country's electoral map to its advantage, Rahul called for a united Opposition to defeat the proposed legislation.
This comes against the backdrop of a significant political rupture between the Congress and the DMK in Tamil Nadu following the 2026 Assembly elections.
The two parties had contested the April 23 Assembly elections as allies. However, after Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, falling short of the 118 required for a majority, the Congress, which won five seats, became the first party to extend support to it.
On May 6, the Congress formally ended its decade-long alliance with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and announced its support for the TVK government. The party also made it clear that its understanding with Vijay's party would extend beyond government formation to future local body, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections.
The move triggered a sharp reaction from the DMK. The party's youth wing, led by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, passed a resolution accusing the Congress of betraying the alliance.
Rahul's ‘elder brother’ references to Stalin
Rahul's reference to Stalin as his brother is not new. The Congress leader has repeatedly used the familial expression to describe his political equation with the DMK chief, particularly during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign and 2026 TN Assembly election campaign.
The latest reference comes at a politically significant moment, with the Congress seeking to persuade Stalin to reconsider the DMK's position on the delimitation Bills and maintain a united Opposition front ahead of the special sitting of Parliament.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is set to hold discussions with DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai.
The delegation would also include Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Kerala CM V D Satheesan, and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
Earlier on Saturday, MK Stalin announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the “DMK supports the bill incorporating the demands of #FairDelimitation. The two demands for which we opposed the delimitation bill last April have been included in writing in the new bill. This is a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024! A victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu.”
Later in the day, DMK MP Kanimozhi along with senior party MPs met Union home minister Amit Shah and confirmed her party’s support for the bill.