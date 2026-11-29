LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has issued a three-line whip to all its 37 Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present throughout the special session of Parliament from Monday to Thursday and vote against the three Bills linked to delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation.
The directive was issued by Azamgarh MP and the party's Lok Sabha chief whip, Dharmendra Yadav. It asks MPs to oppose the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) (Second) Bill, 2026.
With 37 MPs, the SP is the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha, making its opposition significant to the Opposition's numbers. Party functionaries have ruled out a walkout or abstention, arguing that the absence of MPs during voting could indirectly help the government secure the two-thirds majority required to pass a constitutional amendment.
The move has intensified the political confrontation between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over delimitation, months ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
While Yogi has appealed to all 80 Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh to support the proposal, describing it as an important step towards ensuring 33 per cent representation for women, Akhilesh has called it the BJP's "biggest political blunder".
Akhilesh has alleged that the BJP-led Centre is pushing the delimitation exercise with the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in mind. He has maintained that while the SP supports women's reservation, it opposes linking its implementation to delimitation.
"For the BJP, elections are everything, not the country. That’s why it cares about the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies, not the country’s borders," Akhilesh said in a social media post on Saturday.
The legislative package follows the Union Cabinet's clearance on Friday of the Constitution amendment and the related delimitation proposal. The plan envisages increasing the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, including up to 815 from states and 35 from Union Territories.
It also proposes a 50 per cent increase in the seats allocated to states and Union Territories, with a corresponding expansion of state assemblies.
The exercise is linked to the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, under which the seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies are to be reserved. While the Opposition broadly supports women's reservation, several parties have argued that its implementation should not be made contingent on delimitation. They have also demanded that any redrawing of constituencies be based on the latest Census rather than older population data.
The numbers in the Lok Sabha have consequently assumed significance. Reports suggest that support from parties, including the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP, for the revised proposal could take the tally in its favour to around 354. If all 540 sitting members participate in the voting, 360 votes would be needed to meet the two-thirds threshold.
Under Article 368, a constitutional amendment requires a majority of the total membership of the House as well as a two-thirds majority of members present and voting.
The delimitation issue has particular political significance in Uttar Pradesh, which currently sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, the highest among all states. For the SP, the issue also feeds into its broader campaign ahead of the 2027 polls, centred on its PDA formulation and demand for representation in proportion to population.
Akhilesh recently reiterated that an SP government in Uttar Pradesh would conduct a caste census and ensure that different communities receive rights in proportion to their population.
The SP chief is expected to meet the party's parliamentary group in New Delhi on Monday morning, ahead of the special session. The party also has five members in the Rajya Sabha, giving it a sizeable presence in the Opposition camp during the legislative showdown.