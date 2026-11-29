LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has issued a three-line whip to all its 37 Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present throughout the special session of Parliament from Monday to Thursday and vote against the three Bills linked to delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation.

The directive was issued by Azamgarh MP and the party's Lok Sabha chief whip, Dharmendra Yadav. It asks MPs to oppose the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) (Second) Bill, 2026.

With 37 MPs, the SP is the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha, making its opposition significant to the Opposition's numbers. Party functionaries have ruled out a walkout or abstention, arguing that the absence of MPs during voting could indirectly help the government secure the two-thirds majority required to pass a constitutional amendment.

The move has intensified the political confrontation between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over delimitation, months ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

While Yogi has appealed to all 80 Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh to support the proposal, describing it as an important step towards ensuring 33 per cent representation for women, Akhilesh has called it the BJP's "biggest political blunder".

Akhilesh has alleged that the BJP-led Centre is pushing the delimitation exercise with the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in mind. He has maintained that while the SP supports women's reservation, it opposes linking its implementation to delimitation.

"For the BJP, elections are everything, not the country. That’s why it cares about the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies, not the country’s borders," Akhilesh said in a social media post on Saturday.

The legislative package follows the Union Cabinet's clearance on Friday of the Constitution amendment and the related delimitation proposal. The plan envisages increasing the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, including up to 815 from states and 35 from Union Territories.