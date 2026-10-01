BJP questions Rahul Gandhi's silence on 'heroic act' of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar

The BJP on Thursday criticised Rahul Gandhi for his silence on Indian pilot Smit Machchhar's heroic act in thwarting his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a Flydubai flight, saying the Congress leader may have his reasons for not commenting but it is not in his habit to praise Indians.

"Every Indian welcomed and greeted Smit, prayed for his speedy recovery, and thanked him for his bravery. Why Rahul Gandhi did not tweet (posted on X) anything about him, only he can tell. I don't want to politicise it," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said when asked about it at a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Patra said Gandhi may have his own reasons behind remaining silent so far.

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi does, there is some or other reason behind his omission and commission. Appeasement is also one of the reasons.

"But I would not like to comment on this issue," the BJP MP said, adding, "Where is Rahul Gandhi? I don't know if he has gone abroad. If he is within the time zone, he will do (post on X). Let's wait, he may tweet by the evening."

Patra said Gandhi has alleged several times that India faces threats from the RSS and others.

"It is in his nature to speak ill of India, but praising Indians is not his habit," he said.