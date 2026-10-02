Election Commission orders special drive to enrol 'left out' voters after SIR

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to launch a special drive to identify and enrol eligible voters who were left out of the electoral rolls following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The drive will cover electors whose names appeared in the pre-SIR rolls but are missing from the current rolls, as well as first-time and young voters who have not yet been enrolled.

The directive was issued following a meeting of the Commission with all CEOs on October 1.

The ECI said voter enrolment was a continuous process and that no eligible citizen should be denied an opportunity to register merely because they were not included during the SIR enumeration.

Under the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will compare the current electoral rolls with the pre-SIR rolls and prepare booth-wise lists of electors whose names have been dropped. They will then conduct house-to-house verification to ascertain the present status of these voters and facilitate their enrolment through Form 6 wherever they are found eligible.

Each BLO has been asked to cover at least 20-25 such electors a week, with the verification exercise expected to be completed within a month.

BLOs will also identify left-out eligible voters, first-time voters and young electors during their visits and facilitate their enrolment. The status of each identified elector, including those for whom Form 6 applications have been submitted, will be recorded.

The booth-wise lists will be shared with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties and the concerned EROs. The EROs will receive the Form 6 applications along with field verification reports and take further action under the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.