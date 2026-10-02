No imminent India-US trade deal, USTR Greer says; Modi, Trump may speak soon

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday said there was nothing “imminent” on the India-US trade deal, even as he indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump could speak again soon to review progress.

“We are continually trying to finish the trade deal with India. I would characterise it, as we say in the US, we're in the short strokes. So, I think we're toward the end of it,” Greer told reporters after the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee.

Greer said the two sides had identified the “universe of items” that remained sticking points and were working to resolve them.

“At the same time, there's no – I don't think there's something imminent – but we truly have identified the universe of items that are sticking points. We're working diligently toward them,” he said.

Greer met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the G20 meeting on Wednesday and described their discussions as “very constructive”.

“Our staff is meeting right now since they're in the country, and we're here,” he said, referring to ongoing negotiations.