'Right to vote at great peril': Former SC judge Nariman calls ECI appointment process a red flag

Former Supreme Court Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman has raised a constitutional alarm over the functioning and appointment process of the Election Commission of India (ECI), warning that the common man’s fundamental democratic right to vote is “at great peril”.

Speaking at Rajkumar College in Rajkot on October 4 on “The Constitution and the Common Man”, Justice Nariman questioned the independence of the poll panel and urged the Supreme Court to decide at the earliest on the validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023.

“So the first issue I wish to flag today is that the common man today, under our Constitution, and at, if I may say so, at the heart of our Constitution, the heart of our democracy, which is the right to vote, is at great peril,” he said.

His remarks came against the backdrop of reports of large-scale deletion of voters’ names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. He also referred to reports that the CEC had taken several significant decisions despite objections from the other two Election Commissioners.

“All of you have seen that in the West Bengal election, 90 lakh voters is an astounding figure who were disenfranchised,” he said, questioning why the Supreme Court did not intervene to stay the process.

He said that of the disenfranchised voters, around 22 lakh filed appeals, while only about one lakh appeals had been decided, with 93% reportedly decided in favour of the voters.

“So can you imagine? This was a completely illegal knocking out of the common man, of the citizen of India, so that a government obtains what it wants,” he said.

The retired SC judge said the Constitution’s promise to the common man begins with the right to vote. “The common man became a voter the moment he became an adult. And he voted in there for the government that he chose,” he said.

He explained that Part 15 of the Constitution provides for an Election Commission to ensure that a citizen’s vote is properly translated into the government the voter has chosen. However, he argued that the manner in which Election Commissioners are appointed raises questions about the independence and impartiality of the institution.