SC dismisses Centre's plea against maintainability of PILs in HC in Great Nicobar project

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the Centre's plea against the Calcutta High Court order upholding the maintainability of PILs alleging violations of the Forest Rights Act in obtaining consent for the Great Nicobar Island mega-infrastructure project.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana dismissed the Centre's plea while noting that the matter is already pending before the high court and is scheduled to come up for hearing on November 25 and 26.

It asked the high court to hear the matter, including all pending petitions, on the date fixed.

At the outset, Attorney General R Venkataramani submitted that the issue was of "great national importance" and questioned the maintainability of the PIL on the issue.

He submitted that the environmental clearance for the project had already been challenged before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and expressed concern over multiple proceedings being initiated subsequently.

"Somebody comes and files a petition years later, and then three different petitions try to challenge it in three different ways. Then they say the tribal are affected and they are not before the court. Now they have got those tribal groups impleaded," Venkataramani submitted.

He contended that the question of maintainability went to the root of the matter and requested the court to allow the Centre to make further submissions on the issue.

"I just want to keep the door open; nothing else. Allow us to at least say something," he said.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, also appearing in the matter, said that the proceedings before the NGT concerning the environmental clearance have seen two rounds.

Senior advocate S Muralidhar, appearing for a tribal council which was impleaded in the matter, submitted that this issue concerns Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), and hence a Public Interest Litigation is maintainable.

Justice Bagchi told the attorney general that since there was already a decision on maintainability, the questions concerning the public interest involved and the scope of the petition could be kept open.

Muralidhar, however, submitted that the question of how far the public interest survived might itself become academic, since the Tribal Council had filed an application for impleadment.

Justice Bagchi said that the broader question concerns the constitutional protection of the identity and culture of indigenous communities.