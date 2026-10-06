Yet another attempt to create anarchy, relaunch Rahul Gandhi: BJP slams INDIA bloc's march to EC

The BJP on Tuesday criticised the INDIA bloc's march to the Election Commission seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, alleging that the Congress and its allies were once again trying to create anarchy and relaunch Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed Gandhi, accusing him of trying to spread "confusion" and "boost his politics" by misquoting the Supreme Court.

Citing the Supreme Court’s Monday hearing on a PIL, Patra said the court did not say that Form 6 was illegal.

Earlier, Gandhi on X claimed that it was now established beyond doubt that the CEC changed Form 6 "illegally and unilaterally".

Form 6 is filled by those seeking inclusion in the voters’ list.

"The Supreme Court did not make any such statement. It has just issued notices. A hearing has not even taken place yet. The CJI has stated that the matter will be examined when a hearing takes place. Yet, Rahul Gandhi is attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy, lies, deceit, and confusion in the country," the BJP MP said.