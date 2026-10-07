CBI raids BJP's way of working ahead of polls, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; alleges misuse of agencies

Terming the raids a sign of desperation ahead of upcoming elections, Mann said the state government has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the high court’s directive. He expressed confidence that, as in the case of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, nothing would come of the investigation. He noted that while several CBI cases remain pending for more than 20 years, the agency acted within 24 hours in this instance.

“From yesterday’s raid, it shows they (BJP) are rattled. They did not find anything during the raid which lasted 7-8 hours,” he claimed. “What will they get from us? We have not come here to indulge in corrupt practices.”

Mann asserted that the people of Punjab would not allow any “arm-twisting” by the Centre through its agencies. “Have we come here to take money from transfers? This is the allegation they make. They did not find anything. There is no WhatsApp chat, and there is nothing,” he claimed. He also questioned why the raids were conducted within 24 hours of the high court order and whether the CBI works on older cases.

Urging the probe agency to make the outcome of its searches public, Mann said the CBI might now give his party a clean chit and tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that nothing would be found and that the agency’s time should not be wasted.

“The CBI should disclose if anything was found. They may have already informed Modi that nothing was recovered and not to waste the agency’s time,” he said.

Mann also accused the BJP of trying to defame him, his family and his government. He added that the alleged misuse of the ED and CBI would not intimidate the state. “We are not afraid of any probe and will face it head-on,” he said.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim of ending drugs by December 2029, Mann alleged that drugs enter Punjab from Gujarat via Rajasthan, two states where the BJP is in power.