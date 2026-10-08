‘Barbadiyon ka jashn’: Congress takes swipe at PM Modi over repo rate hike

The Congress on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) repo rate hike, accusing the government of celebrating its achievements while the country was heading towards a “major economic crisis”.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a dig at Modi by quoting lyrics from the 1961 Dev Anand-starrer Hum Dono: “Barbadiyon ka jashn manata chala gaya, har fikr ko dhuein mein udata chala gaya.”

Ramesh shared a media report highlighting that existing loan instalments and the cost of new loans could rise following the RBI’s decision to increase interest rates, coming just ahead of the festive season.

The RBI on Wednesday raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent, its first hike since February 2023. The central bank also shifted its policy stance to “calibrated tightening” from “neutral”, signalling that rate cuts were unlikely in the near term amid inflationary pressures, a weak rupee and high crude oil prices.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously backed the rate hike, while the change in policy stance was approved by a 4:2 majority.

Ramesh said the rate hike would increase the debt burden on people and make loans more expensive, affecting spending, investment and businesses.

“In the festive season, rampant inflation is breaking the back of the middle and poor classes, and amid rampant unemployment and falling incomes, people's pockets are emptying out,” he said in a Hindi post on X.