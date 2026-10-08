INDIA bloc heads to Rajghat for third day of EC showdown after Kharge’s lunch meet with Oppn MPs

The opposition's protest against the Election Commission entered its third consecutive day in Delhi on Thursday. The INDIA bloc has been demanding Kumar's resignation, alleging that the electoral process has been compromised.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the opposition had sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu but was yet to receive a response.

"The first request letter was sent on October 2. Then Rashtrapati Bhavan office intimated us to give names. On October 5, we gave a request again with the names of all INDIA alliance leaders," Venugopal said, adding that they had sought an appointment for October 7, 8 or 9.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda said the opposition had also sought permission to meet the Election Commissioners but was denied.

"We were not even allowed to sit at Jantar Mantar. You saw the brutality by the police. This is the game being played, where the authoritarian forces in power want to suppress the voice of the people," he said.

RJD MP Sudhakar Singh said the "fight for justice" would continue until Kumar resigned, while CPI(M) MP John Brittas described the agitation as a "perpetual" one.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier said the protests would continue until Kumar resigned, asserting that the opposition was fighting to protect the country's electoral system.

The opposition protests have witnessed dramatic scenes over the past two days. On Wednesday, MPs were stopped by security personnel during a march, leading to a standoff outside the Shangri-La hotel. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat on the road holding a copy of the Constitution, while Rahul Gandhi resisted attempts by police to detain him.

On Tuesday, INDIA bloc MPs had marched from Parliament, following which Gandhi staged an eight-hour sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan. The protest shifted to Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)