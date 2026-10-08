INDIA bloc holds peaceful Rajghat protest, vows to continue 'vote chori' agitation until CEC resigns

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders on Thursday held a peaceful sit-in protest at Rajghat, with Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi joining INDIA bloc MPs in protesting against "vote chori" and attacks on democracy and the Constitution.

It was the third day of protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and alleged 'vote chori' by opposition leaders, who pledged to continue their agitation until Kumar resigns.

After two days of fierce protests, during which several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained and forcibly removed by police, the opposition leaders gathered at Rajghat to offer floral tributes and pray for "wisdom to the BJP government and the chief election commissioner".

INDIA bloc constituents Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SCP) have not taken part in the protests so far.

The opposition leaders are now seeking an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to present their case and demand the CEC's dismissal.

Addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had "criminally conspired" to "hijack" the country, destroy the Constitution and "steal votes".

"They will all be brought to justice and this is our guarantee," he asserted.

Referring to the ongoing protests, Gandhi said around 300 MPs wanted to stage a peaceful protest but were stopped near the Election Commission office on Tuesday and prevented from proceeding to Jantar Mantar the following day. "Our people were beaten up," he said.

"They (Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Mohan Bhagwat and Gyanesh Kumar) will be brought to justice. This is our guarantee, and you will see it happen," the Lok Sabha LoP added.