NWMI moves SC over alleged assault, detention of women journalists covering anti-SIR protests

NEW DELHI: The Network of Women in Media in India (NWMI) has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court over the alleged assault and arbitrary detention of women journalists by Delhi Police while they were reporting on protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on October 10 and 11, seeking enforceable safeguards for journalists.

The petition challenges the alleged manhandling, detention and intimidation of women journalists covering the protests in the national capital.

According to NWMI, several women journalists were assaulted, prevented from carrying out their professional duties and arbitrarily detained by Delhi Police despite identifying themselves as members of the press and showing valid press credentials while reporting from protest sites.

The organisation contended that the police action was a direct attack on the freedom of the press guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution and could have a chilling effect on journalists, particularly women reporting from the field.

NWMI has sought directions from the Supreme Court to lay down enforceable safeguards and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for police-media interactions during protests, dharnas and public demonstrations to ensure the safety of journalists.

The plea also seeks directions to Delhi Police not to obstruct, assault or detain journalists performing their professional duties and to ensure that women journalists are not subjected to physical harassment or arbitrary detention while reporting.

It has further sought an independent inquiry into the incidents of October 10 and 11 and action against the police personnel responsible for the alleged assault and detention.

The development comes amid large-scale protests in Delhi by INDIA bloc parties, youth organisations and civil society groups over the SIR exercise, alleged voter deletions and electoral irregularities. During the protests, police imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), shut Metro stations and imposed internet curbs.

The Supreme Court had on Sunday taken note of the restrictions and ordered the restoration of normal services. The NWMI petition is likely to be mentioned before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday.