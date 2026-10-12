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Delhi Protest Day 3 LIVE: INDIA bloc moves SC challenging SIR, voter deletions; seeks removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined a direct meeting with opposition leaders, stating sub-judice constraints, while security forces maintain strict checkpoints across Central Delhi.
ongress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav and others in a bus proceed towards Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori', during a protest march by INDIA bloc leaders, at Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026
ongress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav and others in a bus proceed towards Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori', during a protest march by INDIA bloc leaders, at Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026PTI
TNIE online desk

Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court challenging SIR, voter deletions; seeks removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging large-scale voter deletions and alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The legal move comes shortly after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declined a request from Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for a direct meeting to submit a memorandum. The CJI cited sub-judice constraints, noting that related petitions concerning the SIR process and the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) were already scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, October 13.

In a formal communication sent to Gandhi, the CJI emphasized that while the court cannot interfere with the administrative functioning of government authorities directly through private representations, the leaders were free to approach the court on its judicial side. The CJI indicated that any fresh petition filed by the opposition leaders could be tagged and heard along with the pending matters.

Following the CJI’s direction, Gandhi, representing the INDIA bloc, filed a formal writ petition in the top court seeking urgent intervention.

Protesters climb barricades near Barakhamba Road during INDIA bloc's 'Dilli Chalo' march

INDIA bloc march brings central Delhi stretches to a standstill amid heavy security

Barricades and heavy police deployment were put in place across parts of central Delhi as thousands of political workers and civil rights activists marched under the INDIA bloc banner towards the Supreme Court.

The 'March for Democracy', led by Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav, brought key stretches, including Barakhamba Road and Mandi House, to a standstill. Protesters waved national flags, held placards and raised slogans over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's SIR exercise.

The Opposition delegation has vowed to continue raising its concerns over the poll body and the electoral roll revision process.

Rahul Gandhi's legal team seeks extension to file writ petition in Supreme Court

Rahul Gandhi's legal team reached the Supreme Court registry on Monday seeking an extension to file an in-person writ petition concerning protest-related issues in New Delhi and alleged irregularities by the Election Commission of India.

The team is seeking an extension beyond 4.30 pm, the scheduled closing time for the apex court's registry to file the plea.

Generally, parties can also use the Supreme Court's e-filing service, which remains accessible round the clock.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi lead INDIA bloc march towards Supreme Court

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the INDIA bloc's march towards the Supreme Court

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora walked alongside the two leaders during the march. Thousands of political workers and civil rights activists joined the demonstration, bringing major stretches of the national capital, including Mandi House and Barakhamba Road, to a standstill.

Led by leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the protesters waved national flags, held placards and raised slogans alleging irregularities in the Election Commission's SIR exercise.

Delhi Metro stations are now open

INDIA bloc MPs to seek CEC's resignation, sign petition in Supreme Court

The INDIA bloc parties said their MPs would seek the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and sign a petition at the Supreme Court over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

CPI general secretary D Raja said 10 leaders would sign and submit the petition on behalf of the INDIA bloc.

"Inside the Supreme Court, 10 leaders will sign the petition and submit it on behalf of the INDIA bloc. I am one of the signatories," Raja said.

Neha Bora, Yogendra Yadav join Congress leaders on bus for march to Supreme Court

Neha Bora and Yogendra Yadav are on board the bus carrying Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for the INDIA bloc’s planned march to the Supreme Court.

All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav and others in a bus proceed towards Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori', during a protest march by INDIA bloc leaders, at Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.
All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav and others in a bus proceed towards Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori', during a protest march by INDIA bloc leaders, at Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. PTI

Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi leads advocates' protest against the alleged vote theft

Protesters gather at Barakhamba Road ahead of INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy'

‘Pure theatrics’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s march to Supreme Court

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s planned march to the Supreme Court as “drama”, accusing the Congress of blaming the Election Commission for its electoral defeats instead of holding its own leadership accountable.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Chouhan said the Congress had repeatedly targeted constitutional institutions over its electoral setbacks, which he attributed to what he described as the party leadership’s lack of vision.

“The Congress has been attacking constitutional institutions for the last several years and blaming them for its defeats, while its own leadership is responsible for its electoral setbacks. Because its leadership is 'vichar shunya' (visionless),” he said.

Chouhan also questioned Gandhi’s approach to meeting the Chief Justice of India, saying such meetings required adherence to established procedures.

“Even meeting the CJI involves a specific procedure. You cannot simply write a letter and show up whenever you feel like it. This is just a drama, pure theatrics, nothing but theatrics,” the Union minister said.

He further criticised Gandhi for describing the Congress and the movement against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as “Shiv Ki Baraat”. Chouhan instead called the protesters a “group of hooligans”, accusing them of creating anarchy on the streets.

Buses carrying INDIA bloc MPs leave Constitution Club for planned march to Supreme Court

Buses carrying INDIA bloc MPs began leaving the Constitution Club of India in Delhi on Monday for a planned march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The buses are headed to Barakhamba Road, from where the MPs will proceed on foot to the Supreme Court on Tilak Marg, approximately 2 km away.

Heavy police deployment was reported outside the Constitution Club as workers from various Opposition parties gathered ahead of the march.

INDIA bloc MPs raise slogans against CEC Gyanesh Kumar during their protest at the Constitutional Club

INDIA bloc MPs converge at Constitution Club to start their march to SC

Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc on Monday converged at the Constitution Club and were headed towards Barakhamba road junction to start their march to the Supreme Court.

The opposition leaders are set to start their "March for Democracy" from Barakhamba Road to the Supreme Court, after which the leaders would file a petition before the court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to stop alleged "vote chori".

Several leaders, MPs along with members of the civil society were headed towards Barakhamba road junction from the Constitution Club in cars and buses.

Among them were Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Mukul Wasnik.

We don't accept this arbitrary decision; it's an assault on people's right to protest: CJP on Jantar Mantar being denotified as protest site.

Why is Narendra Modi scared of Jantar Mantar: CJP's Saurav Das on Jantar Mantar being denotified as designated protest site

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Constitution Club ahead of march

Rahul Gandhi claims 200 government officers in touch with Opposition

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that 200 officers within the Union government were in touch with the Opposition and passing on information to it.

“I want to tell PM Modi, 200 officers from within his government are in touch with us and passing us information,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi claims police personnel question protection for CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that at least 50 per cent of police personnel had expressed support for the protesters, alleging that some questioned why they were being made to protect the chief election commissioner.

“You must think it's difficult for us because the police are thrashing us. If you are tired, so are they (police),” Gandhi said, adding that the agitation would continue despite the crackdown.

Rahul Gandhi says CEC Gyanesh Kumar is ‘unable to sleep’,

Rahul Gandhi on Monday stepped up the Opposition’s attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the CEC was fearful amid protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“Gyanesh Kumar is in fear. He is unable to sleep,” Gandhi told reporters in Delhi, urging the public to join the INDIA bloc’s march to the Supreme Court, where the Opposition plans to file a petition against the CEC this evening.

As part of a strategy to broaden support for the agitation, Gandhi asked people to carry the national flag. He said the Opposition would continue its protest for as long as necessary, regardless of whether it took days, weeks, months or years.

Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site, police names three new venues

The Delhi Police has denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and named three new spots for holding such demonstrations, according to an official order.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued the standing order on October 11, naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.

CJP’s Saurav Das backs lawyers’ protest against alleged police excesses in Delhi

Cockroach Janta Party co-founder Saurav Das on Monday backed the Delhi High Court Bar Association’s call for lawyers to wear black ribbons to protest alleged police excesses during the October 10 demonstrations.

“When lawyers start protesting, you know that shit has hit the roof!” Das wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi says government deepening its predicament over oppposition caims

Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the PMO, not the President, had denied his statement, accusing the government of worsening its position by blocking the Opposition. He also urged CEC Gyanesh Kumar to turn approver, saying, “We may even forgive you.”

INDIA bloc leaders will go to Supreme Court today and file petition against CEC, vote chori: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference that he would file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the Supreme Court at 3 pm.

Delhi HC to hear pleas on Jantar Mantar closure on Tuesday

The Delhi High Court will hear on Tuesday pleas concerning the alleged closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest site and claims that outsiders harassed demonstrators during a weekend protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Read more here

SCBA plea on lawyers’ detention, internet suspension to be heard tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday the SCBA’s plea over lawyers’ detention and internet suspension amid protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

CJI Surya Kant stressed that protests must not disrupt court proceedings or obstruct the movement of lawyers, litigants and court staff.

Read more here

INDIA Bloc goes ahead with protest march to SC, congress calls it ‘spontaneous movement’

The INDIA bloc is going ahead with its protest march to the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Congress MPs describing it as a “spontaneous movement” amid heightened security in central Delhi.

Congress MP Imran Masood said people were joining the protest voluntarily, while MP Jebi Mather said the march was aimed at defending democracy. Rahul Gandhi has urged students, civil society organisations and opposition parties to participate.

Congress leaders criticised the security measures, alleging they could deter protesters. Meanwhile, BJP MP Eatala Rajender said the demonstration was inconveniencing the public and urged the opposition to present evidence supporting its allegations to the Election Commission.

(With inputs from ANI)

CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka accuses Delhi DCP of facilitating ‘right-wing violence’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Ashutosh Ranka has accused the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in New Delhi of facilitating alleged violence by right-wing groups, responding to the officer’s social media post clarifying an incident involving a vehicle check.

Ranka alleged that although the officer had not formally joined the BJP, he was attempting to facilitate “right-wing gundagardi and violence on the ground”.

The CJP leader claimed that his allegations were based on an investigation into the officer’s past and present record.

CJI Surya Kant says Supreme Court doors open to all, amid INDIA Bloc meeting request

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said he received a meeting request on Sunday and responded the same evening, explaining why he could not meet the requesters.

“The Supreme Court’s doors are open to everyone,” he said, adding that any citizen or elected representative could approach the court and that their concerns would be addressed in accordance with the law.

Read more here

Delhi on high alert ahead of Opposition march to Supreme Court

Delhi remains on high alert for the third consecutive day, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed ahead of the Opposition’s march to the Supreme Court against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Security has been tightened at borders, railway stations and bus terminals, while entry and exit gates at six Metro stations will remain closed until 4 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slams Centre over Delhi police action

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Centre in a post on X, alleging that Delhi Police had assaulted youths, journalists and MPs. He questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was so determined to protect Kumar.

INDIA Bloc March to Supreme Court at 1.30 pm Today

The INDIA bloc will march to the Supreme Court from the Connaught Place–Barakhamba junction at 1.30 pm on Monday, Rahul Gandhi confirmed. He urged students, civil society groups and Opposition parties to join the peaceful march to defend democracy.

Summary

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will meet Delhi Police on Monday to seek permission for a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition plans a march to the Supreme Court at 1.30 pm after CJI Surya Kant declined a meeting request. The delegation will raise alleged electoral irregularities, demand an end to the SIR of electoral rolls and seek Kumar’s resignation. Six Delhi Metro stations face restrictions until 4 pm.

INDIA bloc
CJP protest

Key Events

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi lead INDIA bloc march towards Supreme Court

‘Pure theatrics’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s march to Supreme Court

Buses carrying INDIA bloc MPs leave Constitution Club for planned march to Supreme Court

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Constitution Club ahead of march

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