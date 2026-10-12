Delhi Protest Day 3 LIVE: INDIA bloc moves SC challenging SIR, voter deletions; seeks removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging large-scale voter deletions and alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The legal move comes shortly after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declined a request from Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for a direct meeting to submit a memorandum. The CJI cited sub-judice constraints, noting that related petitions concerning the SIR process and the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) were already scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, October 13.

In a formal communication sent to Gandhi, the CJI emphasized that while the court cannot interfere with the administrative functioning of government authorities directly through private representations, the leaders were free to approach the court on its judicial side. The CJI indicated that any fresh petition filed by the opposition leaders could be tagged and heard along with the pending matters.

Following the CJI’s direction, Gandhi, representing the INDIA bloc, filed a formal writ petition in the top court seeking urgent intervention.