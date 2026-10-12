Delhi Protest Day 3 LIVE: INDIA bloc moves SC challenging SIR, voter deletions; seeks removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging large-scale voter deletions and alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The legal move comes shortly after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declined a request from Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for a direct meeting to submit a memorandum. The CJI cited sub-judice constraints, noting that related petitions concerning the SIR process and the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) were already scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, October 13.
In a formal communication sent to Gandhi, the CJI emphasized that while the court cannot interfere with the administrative functioning of government authorities directly through private representations, the leaders were free to approach the court on its judicial side. The CJI indicated that any fresh petition filed by the opposition leaders could be tagged and heard along with the pending matters.
Following the CJI’s direction, Gandhi, representing the INDIA bloc, filed a formal writ petition in the top court seeking urgent intervention.
VIDEO | Delhi: Protesters climb barricades near Barakhamba Road during INDIA bloc's 'Dilli Chalo' march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. https://t.co/S4zwZFjfLE— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026
Barricades and heavy police deployment were put in place across parts of central Delhi as thousands of political workers and civil rights activists marched under the INDIA bloc banner towards the Supreme Court.
The 'March for Democracy', led by Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav, brought key stretches, including Barakhamba Road and Mandi House, to a standstill. Protesters waved national flags, held placards and raised slogans over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's SIR exercise.
The Opposition delegation has vowed to continue raising its concerns over the poll body and the electoral roll revision process.
Rahul Gandhi's legal team reached the Supreme Court registry on Monday seeking an extension to file an in-person writ petition concerning protest-related issues in New Delhi and alleged irregularities by the Election Commission of India.
The team is seeking an extension beyond 4.30 pm, the scheduled closing time for the apex court's registry to file the plea.
Generally, parties can also use the Supreme Court's e-filing service, which remains accessible round the clock.
VIDEO | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's legal team reaches Supreme Court filing counter to file the petition.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/NdFFxFhPjn
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the INDIA bloc's march towards the Supreme Court
All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora walked alongside the two leaders during the march. Thousands of political workers and civil rights activists joined the demonstration, bringing major stretches of the national capital, including Mandi House and Barakhamba Road, to a standstill.
Led by leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the protesters waved national flags, held placards and raised slogans alleging irregularities in the Election Commission's SIR exercise.
#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA bloc MPs, including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, hold protest march— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026
The alliance has called a march to the Supreme Court today. They have also announced that they would file a petition before the apex court in connection with CEC Gyanesh Kumar matter and… pic.twitter.com/kj2R4jFrLd
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 12, 2026
Entry and exit gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open. The interchange facility at all the concerned Metro stations is also available.
The INDIA bloc parties said their MPs would seek the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and sign a petition at the Supreme Court over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.
CPI general secretary D Raja said 10 leaders would sign and submit the petition on behalf of the INDIA bloc.
"Inside the Supreme Court, 10 leaders will sign the petition and submit it on behalf of the INDIA bloc. I am one of the signatories," Raja said.
Neha Bora and Yogendra Yadav are on board the bus carrying Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for the INDIA bloc’s planned march to the Supreme Court.
VIDEO | Delhi: Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi leads advocates' protest against the alleged vote theft. #VoteTheft #ElectionCommission pic.twitter.com/RAdDBsnZhl— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026
VIDEO | Protesters gather at Barakhamba Road ahead of INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy'.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/02BiPS7uo4
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s planned march to the Supreme Court as “drama”, accusing the Congress of blaming the Election Commission for its electoral defeats instead of holding its own leadership accountable.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Chouhan said the Congress had repeatedly targeted constitutional institutions over its electoral setbacks, which he attributed to what he described as the party leadership’s lack of vision.
“The Congress has been attacking constitutional institutions for the last several years and blaming them for its defeats, while its own leadership is responsible for its electoral setbacks. Because its leadership is 'vichar shunya' (visionless),” he said.
Chouhan also questioned Gandhi’s approach to meeting the Chief Justice of India, saying such meetings required adherence to established procedures.
“Even meeting the CJI involves a specific procedure. You cannot simply write a letter and show up whenever you feel like it. This is just a drama, pure theatrics, nothing but theatrics,” the Union minister said.
He further criticised Gandhi for describing the Congress and the movement against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as “Shiv Ki Baraat”. Chouhan instead called the protesters a “group of hooligans”, accusing them of creating anarchy on the streets.
Buses carrying INDIA bloc MPs began leaving the Constitution Club of India in Delhi on Monday for a planned march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The buses are headed to Barakhamba Road, from where the MPs will proceed on foot to the Supreme Court on Tilak Marg, approximately 2 km away.
Heavy police deployment was reported outside the Constitution Club as workers from various Opposition parties gathered ahead of the march.
VIDEO | Bus carrying Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders heads to Barakhamba Road.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026
Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc on Monday converged at the Constitution Club and were headed towards Barakhamba road junction to… pic.twitter.com/bPbggOcHHJ
#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA bloc MPs, including Dharmendra Yadav, Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Mahua Majhi, Mahua Moitr, and other opposition leaders, raise slogans against CEC Gyanesh Kumar during their protest at the Constitutional Club. pic.twitter.com/f2YbP22JAV— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026
Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc on Monday converged at the Constitution Club and were headed towards Barakhamba road junction to start their march to the Supreme Court.
The opposition leaders are set to start their "March for Democracy" from Barakhamba Road to the Supreme Court, after which the leaders would file a petition before the court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to stop alleged "vote chori".
Several leaders, MPs along with members of the civil society were headed towards Barakhamba road junction from the Constitution Club in cars and buses.
Among them were Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Mukul Wasnik.
VIDEO | Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives at Constitution Club.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/RI7m3MIeAY
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that 200 officers within the Union government were in touch with the Opposition and passing on information to it.
“I want to tell PM Modi, 200 officers from within his government are in touch with us and passing us information,” he said.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that at least 50 per cent of police personnel had expressed support for the protesters, alleging that some questioned why they were being made to protect the chief election commissioner.
“You must think it's difficult for us because the police are thrashing us. If you are tired, so are they (police),” Gandhi said, adding that the agitation would continue despite the crackdown.
Rahul Gandhi on Monday stepped up the Opposition’s attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the CEC was fearful amid protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
“Gyanesh Kumar is in fear. He is unable to sleep,” Gandhi told reporters in Delhi, urging the public to join the INDIA bloc’s march to the Supreme Court, where the Opposition plans to file a petition against the CEC this evening.
As part of a strategy to broaden support for the agitation, Gandhi asked people to carry the national flag. He said the Opposition would continue its protest for as long as necessary, regardless of whether it took days, weeks, months or years.
The Delhi Police has denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and named three new spots for holding such demonstrations, according to an official order.
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued the standing order on October 11, naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.
Cockroach Janta Party co-founder Saurav Das on Monday backed the Delhi High Court Bar Association’s call for lawyers to wear black ribbons to protest alleged police excesses during the October 10 demonstrations.
“When lawyers start protesting, you know that shit has hit the roof!” Das wrote on X.
When lawyers start protesting, you know that shit has hit the roof!@Cockroachisback https://t.co/AFCNwl46SM— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 12, 2026
Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the PMO, not the President, had denied his statement, accusing the government of worsening its position by blocking the Opposition. He also urged CEC Gyanesh Kumar to turn approver, saying, “We may even forgive you.”
Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference that he would file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the Supreme Court at 3 pm.
The Delhi High Court will hear on Tuesday pleas concerning the alleged closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest site and claims that outsiders harassed demonstrators during a weekend protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday the SCBA’s plea over lawyers’ detention and internet suspension amid protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
CJI Surya Kant stressed that protests must not disrupt court proceedings or obstruct the movement of lawyers, litigants and court staff.
The INDIA bloc is going ahead with its protest march to the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Congress MPs describing it as a “spontaneous movement” amid heightened security in central Delhi.
Congress MP Imran Masood said people were joining the protest voluntarily, while MP Jebi Mather said the march was aimed at defending democracy. Rahul Gandhi has urged students, civil society organisations and opposition parties to participate.
Congress leaders criticised the security measures, alleging they could deter protesters. Meanwhile, BJP MP Eatala Rajender said the demonstration was inconveniencing the public and urged the opposition to present evidence supporting its allegations to the Election Commission.
(With inputs from ANI)
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Ashutosh Ranka has accused the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in New Delhi of facilitating alleged violence by right-wing groups, responding to the officer’s social media post clarifying an incident involving a vehicle check.
Ranka alleged that although the officer had not formally joined the BJP, he was attempting to facilitate “right-wing gundagardi and violence on the ground”.
The CJP leader claimed that his allegations were based on an investigation into the officer’s past and present record.
The truth about DCP New Delhi.— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) October 12, 2026
He has not officially joined BJP, but is putting in all efforts to facilitate all right wing gundagardi and violence on the ground.
This has been verified by a thorough investigation into his past and present record. https://t.co/j04zAcbMQT
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said he received a meeting request on Sunday and responded the same evening, explaining why he could not meet the requesters.
“The Supreme Court’s doors are open to everyone,” he said, adding that any citizen or elected representative could approach the court and that their concerns would be addressed in accordance with the law.
#WATCH | Delhi | On INDIA Bloc's protest march and their demand to meet him, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant says, "I received a letter yesterday regarding a meeting request, and I responded to it last night, outlining the reasons why I will be unable to meet..."… pic.twitter.com/NOq7MLHJoG— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026
Delhi remains on high alert for the third consecutive day, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed ahead of the Opposition’s march to the Supreme Court against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Security has been tightened at borders, railway stations and bus terminals, while entry and exit gates at six Metro stations will remain closed until 4 pm.
(With inputs from PTI)
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Centre in a post on X, alleging that Delhi Police had assaulted youths, journalists and MPs. He questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was so determined to protect Kumar.
Youth are being assaulted, journalists are being assaulted even MPs are being assaulted by Delhi Police.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 12, 2026
What makes Gyanesh Kumar so indispensable to Modi that he is willing to wage war against everyone just to protect him?
The INDIA bloc will march to the Supreme Court from the Connaught Place–Barakhamba junction at 1.30 pm on Monday, Rahul Gandhi confirmed. He urged students, civil society groups and Opposition parties to join the peaceful march to defend democracy.
Tomorrow, 12th October, India marches peacefully as one to the Supreme Court.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 11, 2026
Students, civil society organisations, Opposition parties: Please join us to defend our democracy.#ChaloDilli pic.twitter.com/0daRmwxOoX
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will meet Delhi Police on Monday to seek permission for a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition plans a march to the Supreme Court at 1.30 pm after CJI Surya Kant declined a meeting request. The delegation will raise alleged electoral irregularities, demand an end to the SIR of electoral rolls and seek Kumar’s resignation. Six Delhi Metro stations face restrictions until 4 pm.