Congress, TMC slam EC over Bengal voter deletions, accuse poll body of aiding BJP

KOLKATA: The Congress on Tuesday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of “shamelessness” over the Election Commission of India’s decision to include eligible voters deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bengal in the electoral rolls, while the Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress alleged that the exercise was rushed to help the BJP win seats in the state and questioned why the national poll body had acted only after the deletions.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared a screenshot of a press release issued by the office of West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Neelam Meena on Monday.

In his post on X, Ramesh wrote, "After having delivered the assembly election to the BJP in a brazenly fraudulent manner, the CEC has had this Press Note issued. There is no limit to Gyanesh Kumar's shamelessness."

The Mamata Banerjee faction also attacked the Commission over the campaign and said that the SIR was conducted in a rushed and unplanned manner to help the BJP win seats in Bengal.

In a post on X, the party questioned why the poll body had launched a drive to include eligible voters only after their names were deleted from the electoral rolls and demanded accountability over what it described as discrepancies in the process.

Ramesh's remarks came after a national daily reported that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders, mostly related to the SIR process.