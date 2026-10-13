Rahul goes to SC with plea on voter list discrepancies

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, challenging deletions in voter lists and alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The petition challenges the legality of the SIR exercise, alleging large-scale deletion of genuine voters, particularly among youth, migrants and marginalised communities, under the garb of revision.

This development comes a day after Chief Justice Surya Kant declined a request made by Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders’ request for a meeting with him to discuss the alleged irregularities and actions taken by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The CJI’s office, in an email reply sent on Sunday to Congress leaders, said that he could not meet them as the issue was sub judice before the Supreme Court and they should approach the court through a petition if they wanted judicial intervention.

In the petition, Gandhi sought a direction to the EC to place on record the complete files, agendas, minutes, notings and objections recorded by the election commissioners in respect of each of the disputed decisions relating to the SIR exercise. It also sought relevant ECINET and ERONET access logs and the complete file recording the decision of June 24, 2025, to commence the SIR exercise across the country.

Te leader of opposition also sought action against persons responsible for any breach of the constitutional or statutory provisions governing the preparation and revision of electoral rolls.