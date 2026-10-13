Delhi Police files FIR against CJP leaders after breach of denotified Jantar Mantar protest site

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and other members for allegedly entering the denotified Jantar Mantar protest site without authorisation, officials said on Tuesday.

The action came hours after the activists allegedly breached heavy barricading at the site and raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Das, Ranka and other CJP members were detained early Tuesday for allegedly entering the area in violation of prohibitory orders. The outfit said around 11 of its members had been detained.

A police officer said the protesters were taken to Jaffarpur Kalan Police Station in Dwarka district. Security was stepped up around the police station after CJP workers gathered there.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke described the action as an attempt to reclaim Jantar Mantar, asserting that the denotification of the protest site would not deter the outfit from continuing its agitation.