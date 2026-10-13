From Batman masks to offline maps, youth outwit police in Delhi's anti-CEC protests

From Batman masks to offline maps, young Indian protesters have responded to one of New Delhi's toughest security crackdowns with improvised tactics designed to evade surveillance and keep demonstrations alive.

As police and protesters engage in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, social media savvy students are turning ingenuity into a form of resistance.

With tens of thousands of security personnel deployed in key parts of the capital to block the main protest site of Jantar Mantar, protesters turned to holding flash demonstrations elsewhere, taking authorities by surprise.

Protesters have been undeterred by thousands of reported detentions during demonstrations over the weekend in the capital. Many have since been released.

They are seeking the resignation of the head of India's election commission, accusing it of manipulating voter rolls to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party -- which the constitutional body has denied.

Meghnad S, a 36-year-old content creator, is on a mission that resembles a crowd-sourced rescue service.

Armed with little more than smartphones, his group of about 170 volunteers spent the weekend tracking police vehicles. As soon as volunteers identified where detainees had been taken, information was fed into a digital dashboard matching them with volunteer drivers.

"Once we get to know where the detainees are, we have a WhatsApp group where we ask if any volunteer driver is around, what car they have, if it is stocked with food, water, fuel," Meghnad told AFP.

Sometimes a doctor would join the ride.

"Once those checks are done, we try and get a doctor in our network to join the driver on the way, in case the detainees need medical assistance."