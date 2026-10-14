India issues fresh advisory for nationals in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

India on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory asking its nationals in Saudi Arabia to stay indoors during aerial attacks, follow instructions from local authorities and refrain from circulating videos or news related to ongoing events.
The advisory comes amid heightened tensions following deadly drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also provided an update on Indians injured in the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport, along with information on flight suspensions, alternative travel options, visa overstays and a round-the-clock control room for Indians seeking assistance.
"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals are advised to continue to follow local authorities' instructions, stay indoors in case of aerial attack, and refrain from circulating videos or news related to ongoing events," the embassy said in a post on X.
An Indian national was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport, while several others, including 11 Indians, were injured. India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia attended the funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali on October 12 and offered condolences to his family.
Of the injured Indians, two remain in the intensive care unit, while another has been shifted from intensive care to the high dependency unit. Four others are receiving treatment in a general ward, and one person has been discharged from hospital, the embassy said.
Flight operations remain suspended at King Khalid International Airport. Flights continue to operate from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, although some disruptions have been reported.
Indian carriers Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17.
"Saudia airlines continues to operate scheduled flights from Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam–Lucknow sector," the embassy said.
On Tuesday, the embassy had advised Indians to remain in regular contact with their airlines and check the latest status of their flights.
Indian nationals who need to leave Saudi Arabia in an emergency may also consider flights from airports in neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain. However, they must obtain visas for the respective countries in accordance with local rules, the embassy said.
The embassy also said Saudi authorities would not impose fines on Indians who entered the country on visit, tourist, Umrah or business visas but were forced to overstay because flights were unavailable.
However, those whose visas have expired have been advised to leave the Kingdom as soon as flights become available.
The embassy has set up a 24-hour control room to assist Indians in Saudi Arabia. It can be reached at +966-11-488469 or the toll-free number 8002471234 for calls from within Saudi Arabia. Indians can also contact the embassy via WhatsApp at +966-536216082 or email cw.rivadh@mea.gov.in.
The embassy has urged Indian nationals to follow local safety instructions and check with airlines before travelling as it continues to assist those affected by the airport attack and flight disruptions.
(With inputs from PTI)