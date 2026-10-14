India issues fresh advisory for nationals in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

India on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory asking its nationals in Saudi Arabia to stay indoors during aerial attacks, follow instructions from local authorities and refrain from circulating videos or news related to ongoing events.

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions following deadly drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also provided an update on Indians injured in the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport, along with information on flight suspensions, alternative travel options, visa overstays and a round-the-clock control room for Indians seeking assistance.

"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals are advised to continue to follow local authorities' instructions, stay indoors in case of aerial attack, and refrain from circulating videos or news related to ongoing events," the embassy said in a post on X.