NMC allows remote authentication of medical records through digital signatures

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has said that there is “no prohibition” against remote review and authentication of lab reports, discharge summaries and other electronic clinical documents by a Registered Medical Practitioner through a digital signature.

However, it clarified that remote authentication should be undertaken only after the concerned RMP has reviewed the relevant clinical information, records, investigations and other material necessary for forming the professional opinion and has exercised independent professional judgment in determining whether the report is authentic.

“Where the available information is inadequate for forming such professional opinion, the RMP shall refrain from authentication until such further information, examination, verification or review as may be professionally required has been undertaken,” an advisory issued by the NMC said.

The clarification from the NMC regarding remote authentication of medical records through Digital/Electronic Signatures has come in view of the widespread use of telemedicine, which has made healthcare facilities accessible to people even in the remotest corners of India.

The advisory stressed that digital signatures, electronic signatures, signature creation data, authentication credentials, access tokens or other authentication mechanisms used for the authentication of medical records shall remain under the control of the concerned RMP and shall not be shared, disclosed, delegated, transferred or knowingly made available to any other person.