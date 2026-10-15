Rahul writes to President, Congress protests over Gautam’s appointment; seeks deferment till Ankita probe ends

DEHRADUN: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged President Droupadi Murmu to ask the government to reconsider Dushyant Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor and defer his assumption of office until the CBI completes its investigation into the alleged VIP angle in the 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari.

The appointment of the BJP leader has triggered a fresh political row in Uttarakhand, with the Congress demanding answers over the alleged involvement of VIPs in the murder of the 19-year-old resort receptionist.

In a letter to Murmu, Gandhi said he was approaching her as a “last resort”, urging her to use Article 74(1) of the Constitution to ask the government to reconsider its advice on the appointment. Gautam was appointed governor on Monday.

Gandhi alleged that the appointment could impede the investigation, arguing that criminal proceedings cannot be instituted or continued against a sitting governor. “Gautam’s appointment places him out of the reach of the CBI. An inquiry that can never result in prosecution is an inquiry in name only,” he said.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disregarding women's safety, Gandhi said the question of who the alleged VIPs were remained unanswered nearly four years after Ankita's murder.

“Please act, provide solace to Ankita’s grieving parents and protect the high post of Governor,” he wrote, urging the President to ensure that Gautam did not assume office until the investigation was completed.