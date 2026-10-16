ABVP stages nationwide protests against ‘politics of anarchy’, backs constitutional institutions

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday organised protests across major universities, state capitals and metropolitan centres nationwide under its ‘Stop Anarchy, Embrace Democracy’ campaign.

The organisation opposed what it described as attempts by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress-Left ecosystem to undermine public confidence in constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, and allegedly bring about a change of government through pressure tactics.

As part of the campaign, protests were held at various locations, including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha. ABVP national secretaries, state secretaries, elected university students’ union representatives and members participated in the demonstrations.

According to an ABVP statement shared with this newspaper on Friday, electoral grievances must be addressed through evidence and constitutional procedures rather than by pressuring institutions or spreading distrust in them.

"India is a democracy, not a mobocracy. Governments are formed and changed through the people's mandate, not through demonstrations of street power," ABVP stated in a statement shared with this newspaper on Friday.

The organisation asserted that attempts to emulate political developments in Bangladesh and Nepal to pursue a politics of anarchy and regime change in India were unacceptable.

Amid questions surrounding the role of external forces and the Deep State, ABVP maintained that India's political direction would be determined solely by its citizens.

"The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a regular administrative exercise, and allegations of irregularities must be raised with evidence before appropriate constitutional forums. The differing positions adopted by political parties in states such as Kerala, Punjab and Tamil Nadu on the SIR process raise questions about their double standards," the ABVP said in the statement.