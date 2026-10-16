CPI urges Nitish Kumar to withdraw JD(U) complaint against CJP leaders over Jantar Mantar protest

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday wrote to the Janata Dal-United (JD(U)) to express its displeasure over its complaint against Communist Janata Party (CJP) leaders for breaching the security cordon to enter Jantar Mantar, which has recently been denotified as a designated protest site.

The party's national secretary and Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar wrote a letter to JD(U) president Nitish Kumar to convey his “shock” over the complaint.

The CJP leaders entered Jantar Mantar waving the national flag in protest against the denotification of the designated protest site on October 12.

Recalling Jantar Mantar’s historic role as a space where students, youth, farmers, women, trade unions and political parties have held governments accountable, Sandosh Kumar said the JD(U)’s action was deeply disturbing.

“While the Delhi Police, under Home Minister Amit Shah, has unleashed a brutal crackdown to suppress the growing movement against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the report that it was your party, the JD(U), that filed the trespass complaint against CJP activists is shocking,” he wrote.