NEET paper leak protests: SC panel launches portal for complaints over July violence at Jantar Mantar, other places

The Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) has launched an online portal to receive complaints and representations from people affected by the violence at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and other places outside the national capital in July 2026, the Union Home Ministry said on Saturday.

The portal, http://hpec.nic.in, will allow affected people, including police personnel, to submit complaints and relevant information. It has provisions to protect vulnerable witnesses and maintain confidentiality for those who wish to keep their identities undisclosed, the ministry said.

The committee will prioritise complaints concerning the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protesters, as well as excessive violence and property destruction by either side.

Affected persons and other stakeholders can submit their representations through the portal in the prescribed formats.

Submissions can also be made in person at the committee’s office at Shiksha Sadan, Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, New Delhi, between 2 pm and 4 pm on working days, or sent by post or email to hpec2026.enquiry@nic.in.

The Supreme Court constituted the five-member committee to examine all aspects of the July violence in Delhi and other places, including the broader issues surrounding the incidents.

The panel comprises Justice Reddy, former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya DGP L R Bishnoi.

The committee was formed while the Supreme Court was hearing petitions alleging police excesses against student protesters during the agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alongside allegations of violence against police personnel.

The CJP-led march to Parliament on July 20 witnessed clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and tear gas to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.

The student-led agitation, which spread to several cities, began at Jantar Mantar on June 20 and centred on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests were called off on July 25 after Pradhan resigned and the government accepted the CJP’s other demands.

(With inputs from PTI)