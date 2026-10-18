CJI Surya Kant inaugurates Ladakh bench, announces Special SC listing

Fulfilling a four-year-old demand, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday inaugurated the dedicated High Court Bench for Ladakh in Leh, highliting that justice delivery must overcome geographical barriers.

The Ladakh Bench of the HC of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will function from Leh and cater to both Leh and Kargil districts.

In his inaugural address, CJI Kant said Ladakh's people have shown immense patience. Despite becoming a separate UT, they continued to depend on distant benches for justice, which violated the spirit of Article 39-A of the Indian Constitution.

"Lawyers from Ladakh had to brave snow, landslides and flight cancellations to reach Jammu. Today that chapter ends," he said.

CJI Kant said that the hearing of cases at the Ladakh bench will commence from October 21, Wednesday. A division bench of Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Sanjay Parihar is expected to take up five cases on that day. Justice Parihar will also preside over a single bench and hear cases on Thursday and Friday as well.

The HC has identified a total of 75 cases for listing before the bench situated in Leh. The bench will initially have sittings of HC judges on rotation and will function twice a week.