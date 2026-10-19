72-hour medical delay does not weaken rape survivor’s testimony, says Jharkhand HC

RANCHI: In a significant verdict, the Jharkhand High Court has upheld the conviction of the appellants for gang rape, ruling that a three-day delay in lodging the FIR, the prosecutrix’s inability to identify the accused by name and the failure to detect sperm after 72 hours did not undermine her testimony. The court described her as an “absolutely reliable and trustworthy” witness, noting that her account was corroborated by the injuries found on her body.

The verdict was delivered by a Division Bench of Justice Ananda Sen and Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava while hearing appeals against the order passed by the Additional Sessions Judge-X-cum-FTC, Jamshedpur, under which the appellants were sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 40,000 each.

According to the prosecution, the woman was travelling from her matrimonial home to her parental home on November 5, 2013, when four men allegedly intercepted her, took her to a drain and raped her one after another. They reportedly fled after people cutting firewood nearby heard the woman’s screams.

The next morning, a village panchayat was convened, but the accused did not appear before it. Later, the woman lodged a written complaint at Patamda police station on November 8, 2013.