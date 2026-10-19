Centre asks Meta to ensure recommendation systems do not expose users to 'limited set of narratives'

The government has directed Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, to ensure its recommendation algorithms do not result in "disproportionate exposure of users to a single or limited set of narratives", and to strengthen scrutiny of content that could trigger public disorder, incite violence or promote other unlawful activities.

The advisory by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), dated October 10, asked Meta to undertake appropriate measures to provide adequate context in relation to photographs, videos, graphics, or other content depicting ongoing public events, particularly where the authenticity, date, location or circumstances of such content may not be readily apparent to users.

Although the advisory does not identify any specific incident that prompted its issuance, it comes amid protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and opposition parties in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In the advisory seen by PTI, Meta has also been asked to review its recommendation and content-ranking mechanisms to ensure that potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context content is not disproportionately amplified or repeatedly recommended to users.

"... ensure that recommendation systems do not result in disproportionate exposure of users to a single or limited set of narratives, and endeavour to provide appropriate diversity of relevant and credible information," it said, while seeking the strengthening of mechanisms for rapid identification, review and escalation of content, which is gaining significant reach through recommendation systems and has the potential to cause widespread public confusion, apprehension, violence or disturbance of public order.