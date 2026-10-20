Amit Shah meets family of Batala man allegedly killed for opposing drug peddling ahead of Punjab Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met the family of Bikramjit Singh, a 40-year-old man killed in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, amid allegations that he was targeted for opposing drug peddling in his village.

Shah is on a day-long visit to Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Mansa to meet families of people who recently died in incidents allegedly linked to Punjab’s drug menace.

After his chopper landed in Batala, Shah went straight to Mari Panwan village, where he met the family of Bikramjit Singh, who was killed on October 15.

Villagers have claimed that Bikramjit was targeted for opposing drug peddling in his area, but police said the murder was the fallout of a scuffle between two groups over a mobile phone.

One of Bikramjit's family members said Shah assured them that justice would be ensured in the matter.

"We sought justice in the matter. He read our memorandum of demands and took it along. He listened to us patiently," said the family member.

Gurnam Singh, whose nephew Bikramjit was killed, said Shah assured them that the family would be given justice.

Former Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the Union home minister assured the family that they would get justice while reiterating that the drug menace would be wiped out by December 2029.