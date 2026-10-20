Bishnoi gang’s attacks on film stars fuel concerns over Mumbai underworld ambitions

CHANDIGARH: The firing attempt on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, followed by a purported warning from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility and advising him against working with Salman Khan, has renewed concerns about the syndicate’s attempts to expand its influence into Mumbai.

The gang has repeatedly targeted personalities from the Bollywood and Punjabi film industries, including Salman Khan, AP Dhillon, Gippy Grewal, Kapil Sharma and Parmish Verma. Its activities have drawn comparisons with the Mumbai underworld once dominated by Dawood Ibrahim.

Lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat, Lawrence Bishnoi has spent nearly a decade in custody, including earlier periods of incarceration. However, his syndicate, aided by a network of associates and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, has expanded its footprint across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Mumbai.

Investigators have linked the syndicate to the May 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, and the October 2024 murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The gang has also been linked to threats against Salman Khan and the firing outside the residence of actor Disha Patani’s parents in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The FBI has identified the gang as being behind the June 2023 killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Salman Khan has repeatedly received threats from the gang. The threats were linked to his alleged involvement in the blackbuck case arising from the shooting of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Jodhpur in 1998. The blackbuck is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.