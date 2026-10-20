IAF chief takes final sortie near Hyderabad, flies iconic Kiran aircraft

NEW DELHI: Days ahead of his superannuation, IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Tuesday flew his final sortie aboard HJT-16 Kiran Mk-1 trainer aircraft at his alma mater near Hyderabad, bringing his distinguished flying career in the Indian Air Force a full circle.

At the end of the 55-minute sortie at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal in Telangana, Singh acknowledged it was his "last sortie in uniform."

The flight was particularly special as the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) flew with his first flying instructor, Wing Commander V S Kochar (retd), in the aircraft bearing tail number U707, a senior IAF official said.

Recalling his first flight in January 1984 with Kochar in a Kiran aircraft at the AFA, Singh said he did his "last sortie in uniform" on Tuesday with his teacher by his side. He expressed his gratitude to his guru.

Air Chief Marshal Singh was given a water cannon salute as a mark of respect as he landed, concluding the sortie.

The IAF chief passed out from the AFA in 1984 with a Sword of Honour.

When reminded that he started his flying career with the Kiran aircraft and "ended" with the same, Singh said it was a "dream come true".

"I started my journey with the same aircraft. I think I must be the only Chief who is retiring on the basic aircraft he flew is still serving. I am very grateful to my instructor Kochar sir who taught me flying in the beginning, in this place itself. So, I just wanted the circle to be complete," he told reporters after landing.