'No double standards on terrorism': At SCO meet, Rajnath Singh calls for dismantling terror ecosystem

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday described terrorism as one of the gravest threats to global peace and development while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Tajikistan.

Notably, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, was also present during Rajnath Singh’s remarks against terrorism.

Rajnath Singh said, “Terrorism not only causes the loss of innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. It radicalises society and deprives our youth of the opportunities they deserve.”

The Defence Minister emphasised that there can be no justification for terrorism. “There should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism, and no place for those who finance, support or provide safe havens to terrorists. The entire ecosystem of terrorism must be firmly and collectively dismantled,” he said.

Earlier on October 15, reiterating India’s stand on cross-border terrorism, Rajnath Singh asserted that any further terrorist acts originating from Pakistan would invite an even stronger response. He emphasised that while India’s cultural ethos favoured dialogue, coexistence and peaceful resolution of disputes, its commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness.

“Operation Sindoor, Balakot Airstrikes and Surgical Strikes weren’t just military operations; they symbolised a decisive shift in the nation’s approach, moving from diplomatic condemnation to proactive action aimed at rooting out terrorism by reaching its very source,” Singh said at the Times Network Defence Conclave in New Delhi.

He added that since 2014, the ‘shelf life’ of most terrorists had fallen to less than a year, with security forces neutralising them within a year of their taking up arms against India.