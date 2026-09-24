India has 'power of argument' and 'argument of power' to deal with other side: Rajnath at defence conclave

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stressed the need to balance diplomacy with military capabilities, saying India has both "power of argument" and "argument of power" and will accordingly use whichever language the other side understands.

In his address at a defence conclave in New Delhi, he also said "soft power can be a complement to hard power", but it cannot be its alternative in any way.

Singh said, in India's tradition, the ideas of power and peace have not been at variance with each other. However, the "problem" started when, after Independence, a few leaders who were leading the nation, instead of taking the two thoughts together, "treated power ('shakti') and morality ('naitikta') as alternatives to each other," he argued.

In the early 1960s, then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru himself had "acknowledged that we were out of touch with reality, and were living in an artificial atmosphere created by themselves only", he claimed.

"Later, many other leaders leading the country did not learn from this, and did not make any change in strategy. In our security and defence policy, a kind of 'false consensus effect' was seen," the defence minister alleged, without naming anyone.

This means, some people, who were leading India for a long time, had assumed that "akin to India, others too were in favour of peace," he said at 'DefCon' organised by News 18 network.