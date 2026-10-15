Any future terror attack from Pakistan will draw stronger response: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned that any future terrorist act originating from Pakistan would invite an even stronger response, asserting that India’s approach to tackling terrorism had shifted from diplomatic condemnation to proactive military action.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the Balakot airstrikes and surgical strikes, Singh said the operations marked a decisive change in India’s strategy, with a focus on eliminating terrorism at its source.

Speaking at a defence conclave in Delhi, Singh said the “shelf life” of most terrorists had fallen to less than a year since 2014, with security forces neutralising them within a year of their taking up arms against India, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

He also highlighted the threat posed by lone-wolf attackers, citing a recent incident in which a co-pilot allegedly attempted to crash a passenger aircraft but was thwarted by Captain Smit Machchhar, who risked his life to prevent a potential terror attack.

The incident demonstrated how the alertness and courage of an individual could foil a larger plot, Singh said, stressing that counterterrorism efforts required both capable security agencies and the active participation of vigilant citizens.