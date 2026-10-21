'India’s nuclear programme dedicated to peaceful purposes': Union Minister Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said India’s nuclear programme remains dedicated to peaceful purposes, with Dr Homi Bhabha’s vision continuing to guide the country’s pursuit of energy security and clean power.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Bloomberg Economy Forum 2026, Singh, who holds the Atomic Energy portfolio, said nuclear energy would play an increasingly important role in meeting India’s future energy needs, particularly the growing demand for reliable electricity to support artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres.
Recalling Bhabha’s role as the architect of India’s nuclear programme, Singh said the country had consistently pursued nuclear energy for peaceful applications and national development. He added that the peaceful use of nuclear technology remains central to India’s approach as it expanded its capabilities to address emerging developmental and technological needs.
Singh said India aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047 and net-zero emissions by 2070. "Nuclear energy is expected to complement other power sources by providing a continuous and reliable supply of clean electricity," he said.
Highlighting the link between nuclear energy and technological growth, the Minister said the expansion of AI and data centres would require dependable electricity supplies to meet their substantial and continuous energy needs.
Nuclear energy would supplement other energy programmes and help meet the power requirements of an increasingly technology-driven economy, he added.
On the growing role of AI, Singh said it should be viewed as a tool applicable across sectors rather than as a domain in itself. "From space and life sciences to other areas of scientific and technological development, AI is set to become an increasingly necessary instrument," he said.
Emphasising the importance of human judgement in using AI, Singh said, “One has to be intelligent enough to use Artificial Intelligence.” While AI offers significant advantages across various fields, ensuring its proper use and preventing misuse by individuals or other actors remain key challenges, he added.
Singh said that although regulations were in place, integrity at both the individual and national levels was fundamental to ensuring the responsible use of the technology. "India had made efforts in this direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.
The Minister also referred to the opening up of critical and sensitive sectors to non-government players under the Modi government. He said the move had expanded opportunities for private sector participation in areas traditionally subject to greater restrictions, allowing industry to contribute to technological advancement, innovation and national development.
Singh said reliable energy infrastructure and greater participation in strategic sectors would remain important as India works towards its 2047 development goals and its 2070 net-zero commitment, supporting the country’s technological and economic ambitions.