'India’s nuclear programme dedicated to peaceful purposes': Union Minister Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said India’s nuclear programme remains dedicated to peaceful purposes, with Dr Homi Bhabha’s vision continuing to guide the country’s pursuit of energy security and clean power.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Bloomberg Economy Forum 2026, Singh, who holds the Atomic Energy portfolio, said nuclear energy would play an increasingly important role in meeting India’s future energy needs, particularly the growing demand for reliable electricity to support artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres.

Recalling Bhabha’s role as the architect of India’s nuclear programme, Singh said the country had consistently pursued nuclear energy for peaceful applications and national development. He added that the peaceful use of nuclear technology remains central to India’s approach as it expanded its capabilities to address emerging developmental and technological needs.

Singh said India aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047 and net-zero emissions by 2070. "Nuclear energy is expected to complement other power sources by providing a continuous and reliable supply of clean electricity," he said.

Highlighting the link between nuclear energy and technological growth, the Minister said the expansion of AI and data centres would require dependable electricity supplies to meet their substantial and continuous energy needs.

Nuclear energy would supplement other energy programmes and help meet the power requirements of an increasingly technology-driven economy, he added.