MIB cautions TV channels on AI use, asks them to use authentic India maps

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) on Wednesday advised private satellite television channels to exercise due caution while using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its tools in the telecast of programmes.

Urging them to adhere to the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, the ministry said that the use of AI tools might be limited to an assistive capacity without compromising the accuracy, authenticity, or sensitivity of the news content.

In an advisory issued by the ministry, broadcasters have further been advised to strengthen their editorial and content review mechanisms to ensure that all personnel involved in news gathering, editing, production, transmission and telecast of programmes are adequately sensitised to the provisions of the Programme Code.

The ministry also encouraged broadcasters to conduct workshops, training programmes and sensitisation sessions for their editorial and production teams at regular intervals to ensure continued compliance with the Programme Code.

“It is reiterated that adherence to the statutory obligations is essential. Any violation of the Programme Code may invite action under the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and the rules framed thereunder,” read the advisory.

In the advisory, the ministry said that the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC), constituted under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, observed that the telecasts on various TV channels were not in conformity with the spirit of the Programme Code.

Hence, the IDC recommended that all private satellite television channels be advised to strictly adhere to the statutory provisions governing content broadcast on television.

“Instances of similar news/visuals broadcast on multiple channels on similar topics were observed during the meeting of the IDC. The committee also emphasised that inappropriate behaviour or language should not be normalised in telecasts,” the ministry warned.