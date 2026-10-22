Congress takes a dig at BJP, RSS, VHP with ‘chande ka maal apna’ jibe

The Congress on Thursday stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged theft of donations to the Ram temple, questioning his “silence” on the issue and accusing him of giving “tacit consent” to the alleged irregularities.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the opposition party coined the Hindi slogan, “BJP, RSS, VHP ka sapna, chande ka maal apna” (The BJP, RSS and VHP’s dream is to treat donation money as their own).

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "It is not just the offerings at the Ram Mandir that have been stolen; the thousands of crores of rupees collected as donations from crores of citizens across the country for the construction of the Ram Mandir have also been plundered."

Despite repeated questions raised by the opposition, and notwithstanding the allegations levelled against individuals associated with the BJP, RSS, and Vishva Hindu Parishad, he alleged that no investigation has been conducted, nor has any action been taken.