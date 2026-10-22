MEA coordinates with airlines to bring back stranded Indian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are coordinating with airlines and tour operators to ensure the early return of stranded Indian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The statement comes after an attack at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam left one Indian national dead and two others injured.

According to the MEA, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned from Saudi Arabia to India on available flights.

Earlier, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that "4,000 pilgrims from India are stuck in Makkah and Madina" after airlines suspended flights to Saudi Arabian cities due to the security situation in the region and urged the Centre to take measures for the pilgrims to return home.

Owaisi also tagged three airlines in his post on X, as also the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and said the DGCA must permit airlines to arrange flights in larger aircraft so that the stranded pilgrims can return to India, if not at least specified flights must be arranged to bring them back.