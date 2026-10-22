Most art is political’: Raihan Vadra slams Bikaner House over photo row

Raihan Vadra, visual artist and son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday criticised the Bikaner House administration for removing several photographs from his exhibition over their alleged political content, arguing that art institutions cannot prohibit political expression.

Vadra said he was particularly upset that the administration removed a photograph of the national flag in his absence, amid a row over his solo exhibition featuring images of recent protests in Delhi.

"My show, 'No Idea Is Final', was supposed to start at 7 pm yesterday at Bikaner House. Twenty-four hours before the opening, I was approached by the Bikaner House management and told that some of the pictures might be objectionable or against their policy. I said that I did not believe they are, but I am happy to discuss the matter and asked them to get back to me in writing as to what the objections are," he told PTI Videos.

"I did not hear from them till 11 am next day when their team came, saw the exhibit and left, they even complimented me on some of the photographs. Then, around 12.30 pm, we received a call from the deputy resident commissioner saying that you have to remove 70 of the 105 photographs in the exhibition because they are against the policy," he said.

Vadra said he asked the administration to give him in writing what the objections were.

"After all, it was their venue. In any case, after reviewing their policy, I had already set aside and removed some images that contained overtly political slogans. A few images had flags and political leaders and I was happy to have a discussion on that," he said.