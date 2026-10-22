Mumbai police name Anil Pandit wanted accused in Tiger Shroff firing case

Gangster Anil Pandit, who allegedly claimed responsibility for the October 18 firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, has been named a wanted accused in the case, police told a court on Thursday. The court remanded four arrested persons in police custody till October 26.

Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is believed to be operating from the US, allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack on Shroff in a social media post.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday produced Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both hailing from Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh, before the Esplanade Magistrate's court here.

The firing on Shroff was carried out at Pandit's instructions and he has been named as a wanted accused in the case, the police told the court.

The investigators sought police custody of the four arrested accused, stating that they had actively participated in the conspiracy with those held earlier in the case.