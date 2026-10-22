Mumbai police name Anil Pandit wanted accused in Tiger Shroff firing case

Gangster Anil Pandit, who allegedly claimed responsibility for the October 18 firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, has been named a wanted accused in the case, police told a court on Thursday. The court remanded four arrested persons in police custody till October 26.
Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is believed to be operating from the US, allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack on Shroff in a social media post.
The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday produced Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both hailing from Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh, before the Esplanade Magistrate's court here.
The firing on Shroff was carried out at Pandit's instructions and he has been named as a wanted accused in the case, the police told the court.
The investigators sought police custody of the four arrested accused, stating that they had actively participated in the conspiracy with those held earlier in the case.
These four accused had supplied weapons to the shooters, the police said.
Kunal and Summit collected a pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar on Anil Pandit's instructions, while Radha and Babita travelled to Mumbai and handed over the weapon to other conspirators, the police said.
Defence lawyers Ajinkya Mirgul and Satyavrat Joshi opposed the demand for custody, arguing that there was no material against these four accused and they had been arrested on mere suspicion.
After hearing both sides, the court remanded the four accused in police custody till October 26.
At least two men fired shots at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on the evening of October 18 before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.
The motorcycle was later found abandoned in suburban Andheri.
Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested a total of 10 persons so far.
On Wednesday, the court remanded Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana in police custody till October 31.
(With Inputs From PTI)